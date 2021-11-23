Auto-ban: German man drives himself alone to his driving test

A man in Germany has discovered the hard way that it’s best to get a driving license first before trying to use it.

The 37-year-old applicant drove himself alone to the driving test centre in Bergheim, near Cologne, on Monday afternoon.

Police said on Tuesday that the man parked an Opel Zafira vehicle outside the test centre in front of an astonished examiner.

He told officers that he had only driven there because he wanted to make sure he arrived on time, police said in a statement.

His practical test was immediately called off and the man now faces an investigation for driving without a license.

Police -- who were called to the scene -- have also opened an investigation into the car’s owner.