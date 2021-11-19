US teenager acquitted of all charges in Kenosha shootings

US teenager Kyle Rittenhouse has been acquitted of all charges after pleading self-defence in the deadly Kenosha, Wisconsin, shootings that became a flashpoint in the nation’s debate over guns, vigilantism and racial injustice.

The jury came back with its verdict after close to 3 1/2 days of deliberation.

Rittenhouse, 18, could have gotten life in prison if found guilty of the most serious charge against him.

He is on trial for killing two men and wounding a third with a rifle during a turbulent night of protests that erupted in Kenosha in the summer of 2020 after a Black man, Jacob Blake, was shot by a white police officer.

Rittenhouse is white, as were those he shot. The jury appeared to be overwhelmingly white.

While he said he acted in self-defence, the prosecution argued he instigated the bloodshed.