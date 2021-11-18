Austrian MPs vote to lift Kurz's immunity in corruption trial

The Austrian Parliament voted on Thursday to strip former chancellor Sebastian Kurz of his parliamentary immunity in an investigation into corruption allegations.

Last month, Kurz resigned as Austria's chancellor after the Prosecutor’s Office of Economic Affairs and Corruption (WKStA) searched his office over accusations that he and his team had manipulated opinion polls and paid for them with taxpayers' money to facilitate his rise to the chancellery.

As a result, Kurz had moved to parliament as MP, where he enjoyed immunity until now.

If he is found guilty, his return as chancellor is off the table, experts say.

