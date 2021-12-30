Former Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz will work for the controversial US investment company Thiel Capital where he will serve as a global strategist starting next year, Austrian media outlets reported on Thursday.

The California-based company was founded by German-born Peter Thiel, a billionaire venture capitalist who has known Kurz for several years.

Thiel was previously involved in the founding of PayPal, a company that offers payment services on the internet.

The American-German billionaire is politically close to former US President Donald Trump and even served as an advisor when Trump was in office.

Kurz resigned as Austria's chancellor in early October amid corruption allegations and stepped away from politics earlier this month, including as chairman of the conservative Austrian People's Party, to focus on his family.

The 35-year-old Conservative is one of 10 people suspected of varying degrees of breach of trust, corruption, and bribery in a case in which prosecutors allege public funds were used to secretly manipulate polls to help him become party leader and then chancellor in 2017.

He denies all wrongdoing.

Despite his new job in San Francisco, Kurz is expected to commute between Europe, where his family will remain, and the United States, where Thiel Capital is based.

According to media reports, the former Austrian chancellor has a flat in the Meidling district together with his partner Susanne Thier, and their son was born at the end of November.