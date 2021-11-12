Japan's robotic dog owners celebrate children festival with their Aibos

Owners of the Japanese robot dogs "Aibo" take their robotic companions to the Kanda Myojin shrine in Tokyo for the children's holiday Shicigosan.
A blessing ceremony was held at the shrine on the occasion, where Japanese celebrate the wellbeing of children aged three, five and seven years old.
"I came here to pray for his good health, that nothing bad happens to him. For example, to protect him from household accidents," says an Aibo-owning housewife.
