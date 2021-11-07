Thousands of people flooded the hometown of late Brazilian country music star Marilia Mendonca Saturday, paying an emotional tribute to the beloved songstress of sorrow and strong women after she was killed in a plane crash at age 26.
Mendonca, a Latin Grammy-winning superstar of Brazilian "sertanejo" music, died with four other people Friday when a small plane carrying her to a concert crashed in the southeastern state of Minas Gerais.
Her body was flown Saturday to the central city of Goiania, her home, where huge crowds of distraught fans lined up to file past her white-lined casket before she was laid to rest.
Known for her soaring voice and heartrending songs, Mendonca managed to break into a country music scene long dominated by men and machismo. She was a leading figure in a burgeoning sub-genre known as "feminejo," or sertanejo music by women.
More No Comment
Early snowfall covers 2022 Winter Olympics host city of Beijing
Iran begins annual war games as nuclear talks near
South Korea's pavilion at Expo 2020 hosts traditional contests popularized by Netflix's "Squid Game"
India's Cattle Royale dung fight marks end of Diwali
Light based works of art illuminate Oslo
Protesters at climate demo in Glasgow, Paris, Brussels, Amsterdam and Istanbul
Oil tanker explodes in Sierra Leone
La Palma volcano sunset
French bishops kneel to ask forgiveness for sexual abuse
Syrians hold horse race festival in war-torn Raqa
"Wonder of the Seas", world's largest cruise ship, leaves port of Saint-Nazaire
Controversial French Covid doctor in disciplinary hearing
Evacuations, outages after flash floods in Bosnia
'Best music in the world!' say ABBA fans in Stockholm as new album drops
Ocean Rebellion protest against industrial fishing