Light based works of art illuminate Oslo

Norway 's capital was lit up by the Fjord Oslo Light Festival on Saturday (5 Nov. 2021) as light based works of art glowed through the winter night across the city.
The harbour and main square saw various works of art which aimed to bring light anf focus to some of the issues facing the world at the moment.
Artist Nicolas Paolozzi, wanted to participate in the exhibition as he felt that light is "a signal in the dark and it's something very important for people."
And locals visiting felt the same way, appreciating the displays in helping to lift the winter gloom which draws in early in the day in Norway.
Artist Luke Jarram had a hovering, glowing rendition of Earth which he hoped replicated the "overview effect" that many astronauts experience when reaching orbit.
Fjord Oslo Light Festival was founded with a wish to bring people and art into the streets in the dark time of the year, before the snow arrives and covers the city and landscape.
It is the second edition of the festival and the future plan is to invite and commission international renowned light artists on the contemporary art scene.
