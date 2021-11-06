Brazilian pop singer Marília Mendonça dies in plane crash

Marília Mendonça, one of Brazil's most popular singers and a Latin Grammy winner, has died in a plane crash. She was just 26.

Four other passengers on the flight also died.

Their plane crashed between Mendonça's hometown of Goiania and Caratinga, a small city in Minas Gerais state located north of Rio de Janeiro.

The rising star performed countryside music in Brazil called sertanejo.

She was known for tackling feminist issues in her songs, such as denouncing men who control their partners and calling for female empowerment.

On Friday evening, the news triggered an outpouring of sadness on social media from all corners of Brazil, including fans, politicians, musicians and soccer players. Her Instagram account has 38 million followers.

Her album "Em Todos os Cantos" album won her the 2019 Latin Grammy for best sertanejo album.

She was nominated for the same award this year for her album "Patroas".

Mendonça was also famous for her romantic songs, often singing about the loss of loved ones.