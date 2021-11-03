Hundreds of people blocked the streets of Ukraine's capital Wednesday to protest mandatory vaccination and new restrictions for non-vaccinated residents.

Around 500 protesters marched to the Ukrainian parliament building with placards urging the government to respect people's right not to get jabbed.

Starting Monday, Kyiv's authorities restricted access to public transport and venues for people who remain unvaccinated against COVID-19, in a bid to bolster the sluggish rate of vaccination in the country.

Non-vaccinated residents will no longer be able to go to work and visit public places unless they have tested negative for the coronavirus.

Restaurants, hotels and fitness centers will remain open if 100% of the employees are vaccinated or have negative daily tests.

Ukraine has one of the slowest paces of vaccinations in Europe.

Only around 17% of population have been fully vaccinated.

Ukraine has reported 23,393 new coronavirus cases Monday, bringing the country's total to more than 2.9 million.