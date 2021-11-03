Hundreds of people blocked the streets of Ukraine's capital Wednesday to protest mandatory vaccination and new restrictions for non-vaccinated residents.
Around 500 protesters marched to the Ukrainian parliament building with placards urging the government to respect people's right not to get jabbed.
Starting Monday, Kyiv's authorities restricted access to public transport and venues for people who remain unvaccinated against COVID-19, in a bid to bolster the sluggish rate of vaccination in the country.
Non-vaccinated residents will no longer be able to go to work and visit public places unless they have tested negative for the coronavirus.
Restaurants, hotels and fitness centers will remain open if 100% of the employees are vaccinated or have negative daily tests.
Ukraine has one of the slowest paces of vaccinations in Europe.
Only around 17% of population have been fully vaccinated.
Ukraine has reported 23,393 new coronavirus cases Monday, bringing the country's total to more than 2.9 million.
More No Comment
Climate activists denounce 'greenwashing' at COP26
Cargo plane wreck recovered from ocean off Hawaii
Widows of COVID-19 victims pay homage in Brazil
Cardinal blessing of the Animals Rockettes
Extinction Rebellion group protests outside JP Morgan in Glasgow
Squid Game-themed climate protest staged outside COP26 venue in Glasgow
Mexico, Peru ans Haiti Day of Dead
A dog-eat-dog Halloween contest for best-dressed canine in Brooklyn
Massive Day of the Dead commemorations in Mexico
Protest in Glasgow as COP26 session begins
New York's Halloween parade returns
Lights festival in Madrid celebrates UNESCO recognition
Canary Islands volcano still erupting, ash worries locals
Rising sea level forces villagers to leave coastal areas
Leaders of the G20 throw coins inside the Trevi Fountain