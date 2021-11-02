Several people have been killed and dozens wounded after an explosion near a military hospital in Kabul.

The blast went off at the entrance to the Sardar Mohammad Dawood Khan military hospital in the Afghan capital on Tuesday morning.

The Taliban government defense ministry said that six attackers set off the explosion and tried to enter the facility before they were forced back by guards.

"There are casualties among both our personnel and civilians but the toll is not immediately clear," a ministry spokesman said.

Health officials have reported that at least three people were killed and 16 were wounded.

There was no official confirmation of a second explosion that had been heard in the 10th district of Kabul. Residents said they also heard the sound of gunfire in the area.

Saeed Khosty, the spokesperson of the Interior Ministry, had earlier said on Twitter that special forces were at the scene.

Sayed Abdullah Ahmadi, the director of the nearby Wazir Akbar Khan hospital, said his facility had received three bodies and seven people who were injured in the blast.

Another nine injured were taken to the Afghanistan Emergency Hospital, according to The Associated Press.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack.

In recent weeks, the so-called Islamic State militant group has carried out a series of bombing and shooting attacks in Afghanistan since the Taliban takeover.