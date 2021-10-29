UK's Queen Elizabeth II advised to rest for at least 2 weeks

Buckingham Palace said on Friday that Britain's Queen Elizabeth II has been advised by doctors to rest for at least the next two weeks.

The palace said in a statement that the 95-year-old monarch can continue to undertake light, desk-based duties during this time, including some virtual audiences. But she will be unable to travel to the Festival of Remembrance on Saturday, Nov. 13.

"However, it remains the Queen's firm intention to be present for the National Service of Remembrance on Remembrance Sunday, on 14th November,'' the palace said, noting a major event on the monarch's annual calendar.

The British monarch spent a night at the King Edward VII hospital in Marylebone, London last week for “preliminary investigations.” She returned to her Windsor Castle home at lunchtime the next day.

On Tuesday, Buckingham Palace said Queen Elizabeth II would not be attending next week's COP26 summit in Glasgow.

Her son, Prince Charles, and grandson, Prince William, are both due to attend the global climate summit alongside other world leaders and major climate activists like Greta Thunberg.