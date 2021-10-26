Hundreds of Nicaraguans travel to Guasaule, Honduras, on horseback in the hope of receiving the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine against Covid-19, which has already been administered to thousands of their fellow nationals.
Hundreds of Nicaraguans travel to Guasaule, Honduras, on horseback in the hope of receiving the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine against Covid-19, which has already been administered to thousands of their fellow nationals.
More No Comment
Women protest the world's 'silence' over crisis in Afghanistan
Children in Venezuela return to in-person classes
Temporary David Bowie pop-up store opens in London
Mexico City prepares for Day of the Dead parade
Heavy rains leave widespread devastation on Sicily
2,000 migrants continue walk through southern Mexico
First 'human towers' in Barcelona since the pandemic
Philippos of Greece weds Nina Flohr in Athens
Annual sheep march gathers crowds in Madrid
Women protest in Dakar to highlight climate change
Endurance enthusiast from Lithuania spent more than 3 hours in ice-filled container
Supporters of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange march to London's High Court
Funeral ceremony for slain Kenyan athlete Agnes Tirop begins
Sculpture 'shushes' toward NYC skyline
A history of art & innovation: the Grand Prix d'Horlogerie de Genève celebrates its 20th anniversary