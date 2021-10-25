Temporary David Bowie pop-up store opens in London

A temporary David Bowie-themed pop-up store opens in London to commemorate 75 years since the visionary singer's birth upcoming on January 8th, 2022.
The pop-up at 14 Heddon Street -- the London location where the album cover for 'The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars' was shot -- offers a unique and immersive showcase of the sound and vision of David Bowie, and counts the likes of Chic guitarist and Daft Punk-collaborator Nile Rodgers amongst its visitors.
