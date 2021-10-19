French World Cup winner Lucas Hernandez is facing jail in Spain for violating a restraining order.

The Spanish High Court of Justice ordered the footballer to report for prison for failing to comply with the terms of his order.

Hernandez was arrested in February 2017 on suspicion of assaulting his girlfriend in a domestic dispute.

Both had a restraining order put in place by a judge, which they violated by traveling together to the United States.

Hernández showed up in a Madrid court on Monday to be issued with a voluntary prison order.

His lawyers have appealed and hope to have the sentence voided before he has to present himself to authorities to start serving the six-month prison sentence.

The "ten-day deadline to enter prison voluntarily" expires on 28 October, the Spanish court added.

The 25-year-old has played for his country 29 times and was part of the French squad that lifted the FIFA World Cup in 2018.

Hernandez was also an unused substitute during Sunday's UEFA Nations League Final against Spain, which France won 2-1.

He played club football for five years in Spain with Atlético Madrid before moving to German giants Bayern Munich in 2019.