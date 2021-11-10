Paris Saint-Germain footballer Aminata Diallo has been arrested in France following an attack on her teammates last week.

Diallo was taken into police custody on Wednesday as part of the investigation, the French club said, adding that it will work closely with the Versailles police to clarify the facts.

Her international teammate Kheira Hamraoui was reportedly assaulted on November 4 after an evening out with Diallo and another teammate.

French media has reported that the group was attacked by several people wearing masks as Diallo drove them home.

Hamraoui was hit several times with a metal bar and needed stitches to her hands and legs, according to l'Equipe. Diallo was reportedly restrained by the attackers, but not physically abused herself, sources have told AFP.

"Paris Saint-Germain condemns in the strongest possible terms the violence committed," their club said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Since Thursday evening the club has taken all necessary measures to guarantee the health, well-being, and safety of its entire women's team."

"The club is paying close attention to the progress of the proceedings and will study what action to take," PSG added.

Diallo, 26, and 31-year-old Hamraoui are both midfielders and teammates on France's national women's team.

Diallo started Tuesday's UEFA Women's Champions League match against Real Madrid in place of Hamraoui, who was absent for "personal reasons".

Hamroui returned to PSG this summer from Barcelona after lifting the Champions League with the Spanish club. Meanwhile, Diallo spent last season on loan at Atletico Madrid.