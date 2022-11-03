German footballer Jerome Boateng has been fined €1.2 million for assaulting his former girlfriend in 2018.

The former international and World Cup winner was found guilty of assault, battery, and insult at his appeal trial in Munich.

The court heard how he had struck and assaulted his ex-girlfriend during a holiday in the Caribbean after the 2018 FIFA World Cup. Boateng had denied the charges.

He had initially been fined €1.8 million at his first trial in September 2021. Prosecutors had asked the court to impose an 18-month suspended prison sentence.

The €1.2 million fine will be used to support associations that provide assistance to female victims of violence.