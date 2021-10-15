Volcano eruption continues on La Palma island

Cumbre Vieja volcano continues to spew lava and ashes after more than three weeks erupting on the island of La Palma. New flows of liquid lava threaten villages nearby, where around 7,000 people have been evacuated.
Cumbre Vieja volcano continues to spew lava and ashes after more than three weeks erupting on the island of La Palma. New flows of liquid lava threaten villages nearby, where around 7,000 people have been evacuated.
More No Comment
Protest against green pass in Italy
Lebanon Clash Aftermath
Cholitas fashion show celebrates Bolivia's capital
Venezuelans fight Covid with a ritual
Pumpkin-eating elephants
Emmanuel Macron scores penalty during charity football match
Giant puppet, of Syrian girl, visits sights of Paris
Gunfire exchanges in streets of Beirut wounding several
Fire kills 14 people, injures 51 in southern Taiwan
Spectators watch William Shatner launch into space
Rockettes rehearse for live Christmas show
Residents flee threat of new lava flow on La Palma
Spanish city of Merida hosts festival to rekindle with its Roman-past
Local emergency declared as California battles devastating wildfires
Bosnian spinning house built to change views