One of the doctors who treated Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny has been sanctioned by a Russian court.

The court imposed one-year restrictions on Dr Anastasia Vasilyeva after she called on Russian citizens to take part in demonstrations in favour of the jailed opposition leader.

"The judge finally announced Anastasia's verdict, one year of restriction of freedom," the doctor's Twitter account said on Thursday.

"She may not leave the house between 22.00 and 06.00, she may not leave Moscow and she may not take part in public events."

She must also check in twice a month with a state supervisor. The ophthalmologist's lawyers have said that they will appeal against the verdict.

Prosecutors had alleged that Vasilyeva had promoted demonstrations in favour of Navalny, and provoked people to violate COVID-19 restrictions.

A number of other allies of the Kremlin critic have been prosecuted on the same charges of violating coronavirus safety rules.

Vasilyeva, head of the Doctors Alliance trade union, is one of the medical professionals who has been treating Navalny during his imprisonment.

The Russian opposition leader is currently serving a two-and-a-half-year sentence for violating the parole conditions of a 2014 corruption charge. Navalny has contested that the conviction is politically motivated.