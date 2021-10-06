France moves closer to banning so-called gay conversion therapy

France's parliament has unanimously backed proposed legislation that would ban so-called gay conversion therapy.

The new law would introduce prison sentences and fines for people who attempt to change the sexual orientation or gender identity of LGBT citizens.

French lawmakers voted 115-0 on Tuesday night for the draft law proposed by members of President Emmanuel Macron’s En Marche! party.

The text now goes to the upper house of parliament for debate.

"Conversion therapies are deplorable," said France's Health Minister Olivier Véran, "they cause terrible suffering."

Véran also tweeted the hashtag "RienÀGuérir" ("Nothing to Cure") in support of the proposed legislation.

The practice of trying to "convert" LGBT+ people to heterosexuality or traditional gender expectations is scientifically discredited.

The proposed legislation in France would introduce criminal penalties of up to two years in jail and €30,000 in fines.

Sentences could be increased to three years imprisonment and fines of €45,000 for attempts involving children or other particularly vulnerable people.