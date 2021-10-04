The Spanish prime minister Pedro Sanchez has pledged another €200 million to help the island of La Palma recover from the damage from the volcano that continues to spew lava.

Sanchez was briefing journalists after visiting the affected area of the Canary Islands for the third time. The government has declared the island a disaster area.

“I think it is very important that we all take precautions, that we keep a close eye on what the steering committee, the experts, and the scientists are telling us, to remain vigilant because the volcano is still active and spewing lava and therefore the consequences are there from the point of view of material loss, but also from the point of view of the health of the citizens of La Palma,” he said.

Health is of increasing concern as there has been little let-up of discharge from the Cumbre Vieja volcano since it erupted on September 19.

Lava flowing from vents has destroyed over 900 buildings and displaced about 6,000 people so far, and new vents opened just days ago.

The island of 85,000 people lies in Spain's Canary Islands archipelago in the Atlantic Ocean off the northwest coast of Africa.

Emergency personnel are continually monitoring air quality in residential areas affected.

Experts estimate the debris has already covered an area bigger than 25 football pitches.

According to Sanchez, the extra money will rebuild crucial infrastructure for the island´s economy, mainly irrigation networks for the important banana export industry and other agricultural crops, as well as roads that serve the hiking trails and beaches that attract tourists.

The funds also aim to create jobs and cut taxes for La Palma residents.

“We are facing a test of resistance, because we don't know when the volcano's eruption will end," Sánchez said.

“But citizens should know that when it does end, the government of Spain will be there to help with the enormous task of rebuilding La Palma and offer a horizon of prosperity.”

The announcement of increased aid comes on top of the €10.5 million for building houses and basic necessities approved by the government last week.

On Sunday, the Canary Islands' volcanology institute, Involcan, said the explosive activity in the vents of the volcano had intensified, while several medium-range earthquakes were recorded by the country's geographic institute, IGN.

Despite the eruption's spectacular images and its damage to property, no casualties have been reported, mainly due to speedy evacuations.