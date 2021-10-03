BREAKING NEWS
Thermal camera images of Cumbre Vieja volcano and lava flows on Spain's La Palma

Thermal camera images show details of the Cumbre Vieja volcano eruption which has been spewing lava and ash for two weeks on Spain's Canary island of La Palma. So far no one has died or been hurt in the eruption, although around 6,000 of La Palma's 85,000 inhabitants have been evacuated.

