Wind turbine collapses hours before official launch in Germany

Officials in Germany are investigating why a huge wind turbine collapsed just hours before it was due to be officially inaugurated.

The turbine, which reached a height of 239 metres, toppled over late on Wednesday without warning. No one was injured.

Remains of the structure are littered in a forest near the western town of Haltern am See in North Rhine-Westphalia.

Police were not initially suspecting sabotage, according to the German DPA news agency.

Costing around €2 million, the wind turbine was scheduled to be officially launched on Thursday, although it was connected to the power grid six months ago.

Germany is trying to ramp up its use of renewable energy such as wind and solar as part of a transition away from fossil fuels and nuclear power.