Today we launch a special mini-series of articles to help you understand what's shaping Germany's general election this Sunday (September 26).

We'll explain the quirks of the German election system -- it is very unusual -- and look at the legacy of Angela Merkel's long stint in charge.

After Germany's deadly floods in July and an early surge for the Greens in the polls, what impact will climate change have on the vote?

We'll put out a new article at 13h CEST every day in the run-up to the election. To receive a notification for each one we publish, download the Euronews app. It's available on Apple and Android devices.

Thuringia's AfD faction leader Bjoern Hoecke attending a rally in Erfurt Credit: AP

After a massive win in the 2017 elections, the far-right party is little more than a footnote this time around.

2. Explainer: How does the German election system work?

A German national flag waves on top of the German federal parliament, Bundestag, at the Reichstag building in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, May 19, 2021. Credit: AP

It can be complicated to understand. So here we break it down and explain how Germany's election system works.

3. Olaf Scholz makes a comeback by making fewer gaffes than his rivals

Scholz could be poised to lead the SDP to its first election victory since 2002. Credit: Britta Pedersen/(c) dpa-Zentralbild

Scholz could be poised to lead the SDP to its first election victory since 2002.

4. Don't look back in Angela: How Merkel has shaped Germany

German Chancellor Angela Merkel leaves the plenary hall after a debate about the situation in Germany ahead of the upcoming national election in Berlin, Germany Credit: AP

Angela Merkel will leave office after Germany holds its September election. After 16 years in power, how will she be remembered?

Published: 13h CEST, Thursday, September 23.

5. How Germany's deadly floods made climate change a key election issue

Armin Laschet and Olaf Scholz address the media in Stolberg, which was hit by heavy rain and floods. Credit: Marius Becker/(c) dpa-Pool

German voters want to see more than lip service paid to the problem of global warming.

Published: 13h CEST, Friday, September 24.

6. Disenfranchised and unheard, Germany's Turks remain an island

Turkish immigrant Aliye Tuerkyilmaz, 48, hands out flyers about the COVID pandemic and tries to connect with other immigrants in one of the four languages she speaks Markus Schreiber/Markus Schreiber

Germany has the second-worst political representation for minorities in Europe, with just 14 out of over 700 federal lawmakers of Turkish background.

Published: 13h CEST, Saturday, September 25.