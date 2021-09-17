The InClassica International Music Festival 2021 features musicians who dedicate themselves to their craft with devotion and passion, and audiences whose love of classical music carries them to the abode of spiritual pleasure far from everyday life.

It is a place where astonishing young talent meets some of the world’s most established and famous musicians, and where new and remarkable careers are given a unique platform to shine — all this in dedication to music, and the shared ideals of friendship and international cooperation that reside at the heart of culture and the arts worldwide.

Alexey Shor's Childhood Memories were premiered as a composition for piano solo. In this work, the composer reflects memories from his childhood as well as the daily life with his own children. Andrey Gugnin is the soloist who is going to play Shor's version for piano solo and symphonic orchestra that Alexey Shor arranged himself. Michael Francis and the Deutsche Staatsphilharmonie Rheinland-Pfalz confront this version of Shor's Childhood Memories with Jean Sibelius's Aallottaret (The Oceanides), one of the very few works that the composer did not base on a Finish subject and Igor Stravinsky's The Rite of Spring, one of the most iconic and progressive compositions of the 20th century.

Watch the performance in this article next Monday, September 20th, at 6 PM CET.