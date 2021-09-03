The InClassica International Music Festival 2021 features musicians who dedicate themselves to their craft with devotion and passion, and audiences whose love of classical music carries them to the abode of spiritual pleasure far from everyday life.

It is a place where astonishing young talent meets some of the world’s most established and famous musicians, and where new and remarkable careers are given a unique platform to shine — all this in dedication to music, and the shared ideals of friendship and international cooperation that reside at the heart of culture and the arts worldwide.

As a violinist with vibrant energy, impeccable taste and rich sound, Sergei Dogadin is the ideal soloist for Camille Saint-Saëns's Introduction and Rondo Capriccioso, a typically French piece of music, full of sensitive elegance, the "parfum" and grandiose virtuosity of the Parisian salons.

Dogadin also plays the solo violin in Alexey Shor's Four Seasons of Manhattan, a very personal approach to the change of seasons in the American metropolis. As the conductor of the Russian National Orchestra, Mikhail Pletnev shows a distinctly Russian perspective on the cycle of seasons that inspired Alexander Glasunov to write a ballet evoking a tableau painted with delicate colours and sublime orchestration.

Watch the concert live in this article at 18:00 CET on September 3.