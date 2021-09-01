The InClassica International Music Festival 2021 features musicians who dedicate themselves to their craft with devotion and passion, and audiences whose love of classical music carries them to the abode of spiritual pleasure far from everyday life.

It is a place where astonishing young talent meets some of the world’s most established and famous musicians, and where new and remarkable careers are given a unique platform to shine — all this in dedication to music, and the shared ideals of friendship and international cooperation that reside at the heart of culture and the arts worldwide.

Ludwig van Beethoven's Die Geschöpfe des Prometheus is the only full-length ballet the composer wrote with a joy for colouristic effects that he did not use, neither in his symphonies nor his dramatic overtures.

Watch the concert live in this article at 18:00 CET on September 1.

With his Travel Notebook, Alexey Shor takes the audience to well-known tourist attractions in Barcelona, Rome, Paris, or Venice.

The young Russian pianist, Denis Kozhukhin, praised both as a soloist and chamber musician, is an ideal interpreter for this work by the contemporary composer.

Gergely Madaras and the Russian National Orchestra are experts for Pyotr Tchaikovsky's music. With his Symphony No. 6, they play one of the most subjective and intimate works the composer ever wrote.