Watch live: Cellist virtuoso Mischa Maisky performs Russian repertoire

The InClassica International Music Festival 2021 features musicians who dedicate themselves to their craft with devotion and passion, and audiences whose love of classical music carries them to the abode of spiritual pleasure far from everyday life.

It is a place where astonishing young talent meets some of the world’s most established and famous musicians, and where new and remarkable careers are given a unique platform to shine — all this in dedication to music, and the shared ideals of friendship and international cooperation that reside at the heart of culture and the arts worldwide.

Mischa Maisky is considered to be one of the most important cellists of our time. Playing on an instrument by famous Venetian luthier Domenico Montagna, he has shown his dedication to the works of Russian composer Pyotr Tchaikovsky, on several occasions. The Variations on a Rococo Theme show influences by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart whom Tchaikovsky deeply admired. The Nocturne for cello and orchestra is a beautiful example of Tchaikovsky's melodious invention. Sergey Smbatyan, a renowned expert in the Russian repertoire, sets up a dialogue between these works, the sumptuous harmonies, endless melodic lines and magnificent colours of Sergei Rachmaninoff's Symphony No. 2 and Rih by the young Maltese composer Alex Vella Gregory.

Watch the performance in this article today, September 16th, at 6 PM CET.