Several groups of migrants were rescued off the coast of Kent in recent days.
Aerial footage showed a dinghy being towed by a UK Border Force vessel.
The vessel also seemed to be carrying a number of extra passengers.
Migrants were helped off a lifeboat as record numbers cross the English Channel thanks to actual favourable weather conditions.
More No Comment
Women march in Kabul against Pakistan and demanding freedom
Warning shots fired amid protest march in Kabul
The IAA mobility show opens for the first time in Munich
Taliban cover murals on the security wall around Kabul
Exhibition depicts how modern life might be viewed in 1000 years time
Gazans celebrate escape of six Palestinians from Israeli prison
Festival reenacts everyday lives of the Vikings
Valencia celebrates Las Fallas festival for first time since pandemic
Tokyo bids farewell to Paralympics with fireworks display
Short in front, long behind: the Mullet Cup holds its championship in the French Creuse
Boom time for Afghan arms dealers in Taliban heartland
The World Custard Pie Championship returns
Explosion, teargas during church protest in Montenegro
Denmark celebrates the end of COVID-19 restrictions with flower festival at Tivoli park
World first as aeroplane flies through tunnel at 245 km/h to set World Records