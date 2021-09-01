Authorities in Spain remain on high alert after large parts of the country were hit by overnight storms.

Flash floods swept cars down streets in the Catalan seaside town of Alcanar on Wednesday following torrential rain. There were no immediate reports of casualties.

Images broadcast by Spanish state broadcaster TVE showed outdoor chairs also being carried away at high speeds towards the Mediterranean Sea.

Local authorities have urged people to stay at home and warned that more rains forecast for later in the day could lead to more flooding.

Over 215 litres per square metre fell in the region from midnight to 14:00 CEST, according to Catalonia’s regional weather service.

Madrid and other areas of central Spain saw heavy rains and mild flooding during the night, resulting in traffic jams and disruption to public transport services.

In the community of Valencian, several people were trapped in cars on a road and in a ravine in Vinaroz.

Storms produced over 9,000 lighting strikes across the country, according to the national weather service.

Scientists have stated that torrential rain is becoming increasingly common in Spain due to global warming and climate change.