Six people, including child, die in shooting incident in Plymouth

Six people died on Thursday in a shooting incident in the British city of Plymouth.

The victims include three females, two males and the suspected perpetrator, Devon & Cornwall Police said in a statement.

One of the victims was a child under 10, Luke Pollard, the MP for Plymouth Sutton & Devonport, said on Twitter.

Police added that the incident, in Biddick Drive, in Plymouth's Keyham area, is not terror-related.

Emergency services, including air ambulance and senior paramedics, responded to the incident at around 6:10 p.m.

Police said that they "are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident" and have cordoned off the area.

"Police continue to ask any members of the public with mobile phone footage of the immediate aftermath of the incident not to post this on social media platforms and to respect those families who have lost loved ones this evening," they also said.

Home Secretary Priti Patel described the incident as "shocking", urging people via Twitter to remain calm.

Sir Keir Starmer, leader of the main opposition Labour party, described it as a "clear tragedy".

"My thoughts are with the families and neighbours f those caught up in this nightmare," he wrote on Twitter. "I pay tribute to our emergency services who ran towards events we'd all run from."