Today at the Olympics: European rowers continue to make waves

Day 6 of the Tokyo Olympics has dawned and it's another action-packed day in the water.

Swimming, sailing, rowing and canoeing are some of the events taking place.

But there's plenty to appreciate away from the water, with the golf competition starting. Cycling, tennis, badminton and team sports including women's Rugby Sevens, hockey, handball and basketball are also taking place. The world's best female gymnasts will meanwhile vie for the gold at the all-around final.

Here's a recap of who won what today:

Rowing

Croatian brothers Martin and Valent Sinkovic dominated the men’s pair, cruising to victory in a race they led from the start. They are the first men to win Olympic gold in both double sculls and the sweep pairs.

Romania’s duo of Marius Cozmiuc and Ciprian Tudosas won silver. Denmark’s Frederic Vystavel and Joachim Sutton won bronze.

The woman's pair gold medal was won by New Zealand’s Grace Pendergrast and Kerri Gowler and they are just the third non-European team to win the Olympic event and the first since 1996.

Russia’s Vasilisia Stepanova and Elena Oriabinskaia surged past Canada’s Caileigh Filmer and Hillary Janssens over the final 300 meters to take the silver medal.

Ireland’s duo of Fintan McCarthy and Paul O’Donovan held off a late charge from Germany’s Jonathan Rommelmann and Jason Osborne to win the gold medal in men’s lightweight double sculls. It's Ireland's first-ever Olympic gold medal in rowing.

Italy’s Stefano Oppo and Pietro Ruta won bronze.

But Italy gold a gold medal shortly after thanks to Valentina Rodini and Federica Cesarini who won the women’s lightweight double sculls event.

The Dutch team of Marieke Keiser and Ilse Paulis had led nearly the entire race but collapsed to the bronze medal in the final 20 meters as the French team of Laura Tarantola and Claire Bove won silver.

Swimming

The men's 800m swimming freestyle made its debut at the Olympics and the gold medal was captured by Team USA's Bobby Finke.

Italy’s Gregorio Paltrinieri grabbed the silver after leading most of the race, while the bronze went to Mykhailo Romachuk of Ukraine.

Izaac Stubblety-Cook of Australia claimed victory in the men's 200m breaststroke, giving Australia its fifth gold medal of the swimming competition.

China, meanwhile, secured its first gold medal at the Olympic pool thanks to Zhang Yufei who turned in a dominating performance to win the women’s 200-meter butterfly with an Olympic-record time of 2 minutes, 3.86 seconds.

Zhang Yufei, of China, swims in the women's 200-meter butterfly final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, July 29, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. AP Photo/Charlie Riedel

American swimmer Caeleb Dressel takes home the men's 100m freestyle gold medal and set a new Olympic record of47.02 seconds.

China didn't wait have long wait for a second swimming gold medal thanks toa world-record performance in the women’s 4x200-meter freestyle relay which they completed in 7 minutes, 40.33 seconds.

Team USA claimed silver and Australia took bronze.

Shooting

Slovakia’s Zuzana Rehak Stefecekova has set an Olympic record in women’s trap to deny the United States a third-straight shotgun gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics.

Alessandro Perilli took bronze to earn the first medal in San Marino’s 61-year Olympic history.