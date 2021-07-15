Several people killed by flooding on Turkey's northeastern coast

At least six people have been killed in Turkey after heavy rains triggered floods and landslides on the country's northeastern coast.

Two other people remain missing, Turkey’s health minister Fahrettin Koca said on Thursday.

Several cars were swept away in the province of Rize on Wednesday, while a number of houses had also collapsed.

Images also showed mudslides destroying plantations in the tea-growing region near the Black Sea.

A 75-year-old woman was found dead amid the debris of her three-story house in Rize’s Muradiye district, Anadolu Agency reported.

Rescuers also recovered the bodies of three people who died after mudslides partly destroyed a wooden house.

The head administrator of the nearby village of Asmaliirmak was also killed after being swept away by the raging waters, Anadolu reported.

Rescue teams sent to the region were searching for two people who remain unaccounted for, Koca said, adding that one other person was hospitalised.

The heavy rains also shut down access to dozens of villages and cut off power supplies, while more than one hundred people were evacuated from their homes.

Turkey’s Black Sea region is frequently struck by devastating torrential rains and flash floods.