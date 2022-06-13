Five people killed in floods and storms in central Turkey

At least five people are now known to have died in the severe floods that have hit central Turkey.

The body of a person who had been missing for two days was found on Monday afternoon, according to the Turkish public disaster management agency AFAD.

The province of Ankara was particularly hard hit, where four people were killed over the weekend. A fifth victim died in Karaman.

AFAD said that some areas had recorded hailstorms and heavy rainfall of up to "30 litres per square metre" on Saturday and Sunday.

Eight villages were still blocked on Monday morning in the northern town of Kastamonu after flooding caused roads to collapse.

Images on Turkish television showed many cars being carried away in flooded streets and rooves being torn off in strong winds.

Yellow and orange weather warnings have been issued for a total of 42 cities in central and northern Turkey on Monday, while a number of schools have closed.

At least 72 people were killed in severe floods and mudslides along Turkey's Black Sea coast last summer.