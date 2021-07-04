The former leader of the European Union prime minister of Poland, Donald Tusk, has been elected head of the largest party in Poland's fragmented opposition, the Civic Platform.

Tusk said he is returning to politics to help fight the `"evil'' of the current right-wing government led by Law and Justice, which has dominated Polish politics since 2016.

Tusk co-founded Civic Platform, a center-liberal party, in 2001. It ruled Poland for eight years - most of the time with Tusk as prime minister.

"I know that many Poles were waiting for this black dream to be over,'' Tusk said about the current government, which has put Poland on a collision course with the EU.

``"Today, evil rules in Poland, and we are ready to fight against this evil,'' he said.

The EU and its court have opened procedures against Poland's current government, saying its changes to the justice system and opposition to some EU decisions, including on relocation of migrants, have gone against the 27-member bloc's principles.

Tusk said his return was dictated by the conviction that Civic Platform is ``necessary as the force ... that can win the battle with Law and Justice over Poland's future.``

"There is no chance for victory without the Platform,``" Tusk said.

He said he also had a sense of responsibility for the party he had founded and led for many years before taking on his position at the EU in 2014.

The current government of Law and Justice and two small partners continues to lead opinion polls thanks to its generous family bonuses and conservative policies that appeal to the Catholic majority in society.

But the pressure of accumulating disputes with the EU and an internal struggle for power and influence have been visibly shaking the unity and loyalty in the coalition, which recently lost its majority in parliament.