England beat Denmark to set up historic Euro 2020 final with Italy

England has beaten Denmark to secure a place in the final of Euro 2020 against Italy at Wembley Stadium.

It will be England's first final at a national level since 1966 when the team beat West Germany to win the World Cup.

England and Denmark both found the back of the net in the first half, with Denmark midfielder Mikkel Damsgaard scoring in the 30th minute. England equalised when Denmark captain Simon Kjær scored an own-goal while trying to stop a cross.

But a goalless second half, during which possession was mostly dominated by England, took the match into extra time.

The game looked on track for penalties until England Captain Harry Kane scored from the penalty spot, taking the game to 2:1, and setting England up for a final clash with Italy.

Gareth Southgate's team has had remarkable run at this year's European Championships, conceding only one goal in five games and putting four past Ukraine in the quarter final last week.

Prior to this year, England has reached the semi-finals of the European Championships in 1968 and 1996 when it lost in a heartbreaking penalty shootout to Germany.

In that clash, it was Southgate, then a young midfielder, who missed a penalty and doomed his side to defeat. 25 years later, it is Southgate that has taken his young team - which represents a new generation of English footballing talent - to the final.

For Denmark, which was hoping for its first international trophy since 1992, it marks the end to an equally extraordinary run in this year's Euros, which saw them score a total of 12 goals.

Denmark has scored in every game since their opening-night encounter with Finland, and fans had turned out in force at Wembley.

The final will be held at Wembley on July 11.