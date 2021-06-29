A resident of Coquitlam, British Columbia (BC), received an unexpected visit on Sunday, June 27, as a bear decided to take her two cubs for a dip in his pool to cool off amid a record-breaking heatwave in the province.
A resident of Coquitlam, British Columbia (BC), received an unexpected visit on Sunday, June 27, as a bear decided to take her two cubs for a dip in his pool to cool off amid a record-breaking heatwave in the province.
More No Comment
China's Communist Party stages mega centenary show
Virtual Van Gogh exhibition set to lure shoppers in Dubai
Takes one to tango: dance festival held under special Covid-19 measures
India's Covid graves exposed as Ganges river floods
Gazans watch music concert amidst rubble
French scouts build record-breaking tower out of wooden building blocks
China launches propaganda blitz for Communist Party centenary
South American's LGBTQ communities call for equal rights in Pride Parade
The tenth edition of the Piano City Milano 2021 kicked off on Friday
Migrant workers flee capital as Bangladesh tightens Covid lockdown
Thousands climb Indonesian volcano for ritual sacrifice
Clashes at Dakar protest against anti-terror
Scarlet Sails graduation festival dazzles St Petersburg residents
Myanmar authorities incinerate seized narcotics
Tel Aviv Pride returns after Covid cancellation