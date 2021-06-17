What is happening at EURO 2020 on Thursday?

Ukraine and North Macedonia meet at 15:00 CEST in Bucharest;

Denmark face Belgium at 18:00 CEST in Copenhagen;

The Netherlands and Austria meet at 21:00 CEST in Amsterdam.

What are today's key EURO 2020 talking points?

Denmark returns to the pitch for the first time since midfielder Christian Eriksen suffered a heart attack in their opening match against Finland.

The Danish side, which lost 1-0 in their first game, have said they will "play for Christian".

"It's going to be emotionally strong to go back to Parken, we expect to have incredible support from our fans and the whole country," Denmark coach Kasper Hjulmand told a news conference on Wednesday. "We have to be ready for that and use that energy in a positive way."

But they're in for a tough ride as top-ranked Belgium currently has pole position in Group B.

De Rode Duivels (The Red Devils) will honour Eriksen by kicking the ball out of play in the 10th minute so the stadium can pay tribute to the Danish player with a minute’s applause, striker Romelu Lukaku said Wednesday.

The Netherlands and Austria will meanwhile battle it out for a spot in the next round following their respective wins over Ukraine and North Macedonia. For the "The Lynxes", who are competing in the competition for the first, victory over Ukraine is needed to maintain their hopes of reaching the knockout stage.

What happened on Wednesday?

Italy became the first team to secure its place in the final 16 with a decisive 3-0 victory over neighbour Switzerland — a turnaround from their failure to qualify for the 2018 World Cup, but that it itself was a shock.

Fellow Group A team Wales notched up their first win of the competition with a 2-0 victory over Turkey bringing its point tally to 4 while Switzerland and Turkey languish behind with 1 and 0 points respectively.

Russia, from Group B, boosted its hopes of qualifying for the knockout stages by beating Finland 1-0.

Latest pictures from EURO 2020

Italy players celebrate their victory against Switzerland after the Euro 2020 group A match in Rome, Italy, June 16, 2021. AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino

Wales' Aaron Ramsey (R) scores his side's first goal past Turkey's goalkeeper Ugurcan Cakir during their Euro 2020 group A match in Baku, Azerbaijan, June 16, 2021 Naomi Baker/Pool via AP

Russia's Igor Diveyev, background tries to stop Finland's Teemu Pukki during their Euro 2020 group B match in St. Petersburg, Russia, June 16, 2021. Evgenia Novozhenina/Pool via AP