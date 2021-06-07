After an impressive run to the quarter-finals as hosts of the 2018 World Cup, the Russian national football team have a new look for this summer's championships.

Retiring legends have been replaced with young hopefuls, as manager Stanislav Cherchesov takes charge for his second major tournament.

In qualifying, Russia scored an impressive 33 goals as they finished second behind Belgium, who they will face again on June 12.

While rated at just 100/1 to win the Euros, Russia have proved that they're are a tough team to beat, and will play two of their Group B games at home in Saint Petersburg.

What is Russia's best previous performance at a European Championship?

Winners (1960) as the USSR / semi finals (2008) as Russia

How did Russia qualify for EURO 2020?

By finishing runner-up in Group I with a record of P10 W8 D0 L2 F33 A8.

What kind of form are Russia in?

Last six games: WDLWWL

Who is one Russian player you might have heard of?

Denis Cheryshev: The Valencia player had a breakthrough World Cup in 2018, capped by a stunning goal in Russia's quarter-final against Croatia, and he will partner up in midfield with another talent, Aleksandr Golovin.

Russia's Denis Cheryshev in action during an international friendly against Sweden. AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin

Who is one Russian player who could impress at EURO 2020?

Artem Dzyuba: Russia's tall captain scored nine goals in qualifying matches and is edging closer to his country's national scoring record.

Did you know this about Russia?

While competing as the Soviet Union, Russia won the first ever "European Nations Cup" in 1960, when just four teams played in the final tournament.

What are Russia's group fixtures at EURO 2020?

All times CEST.

Russia vs Belgium, 12 June, 21:00 (Krestovsky Stadium, St. Petersburg)

vs Belgium, 12 June, 21:00 (Krestovsky Stadium, St. Petersburg) Russia vs Finland, 16 June, 15:00 (Krestovsky Stadium, St. Petersburg)

vs Finland, 16 June, 15:00 (Krestovsky Stadium, St. Petersburg) Russia vs Denmark, 21 June, 21:00 (Parken Stadium, Copenhagen)

What are the odds of Russia winning EURO 2020?

100/1 (Oddschecker, 24/05/21, 12:00 CEST)