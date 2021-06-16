Italy secures place in final 16 after beating Switzerland 3-0

Manuel Locatelli scored two goals and Italy beat Switzerland 3-0 to advance to the last 16 of the European Championship with a game to spare.

Locatelli’s first goal came following a textbook exchange with Sassuolo teammate Domenico Berardi midway through the first half in Rome.

His second came with a long and low shot shortly after the break that left Switzerland goalkeeper Yann Sommer immobile. Ciro Immobile added the last goal from long range in the 89th.

Giorgio Chiellini had a goal waved off by video review early in the match because of a handball. Then the Italian captain exited with an apparent left thigh injury.

Italy leads Group A with six points. Wales is next with four points after earlier beating Turkey 2-0 in Baku.

Switzerland has one point and Turkey has zero.

Italy will next play Wales while Switzerland meets Turkey in the final group games.