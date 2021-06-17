Black bear Takoda enjoys refreshing pool dip during hot summer’s day.

Black bear Takoda enjoyed a refreshing pool dip at Oregon Zoo while playing with a ball. The zoo resident splashed around the wading pools, enjoying a warm summer’s day in Portland.
“Takoda’s having a ball,” the zoo said, with a video released on June 16. Takoda, whose name means “friend to all” in Sioux, arrived at the Oregon Zoo in November 2010.
He had been orphaned as a cub in Montana, where he was found hungry and dehydrated, weighing less than 3 pounds, Oregon Zoo said. Rescued by wildlife officials, the young cub was nursed back to health but could not be released back to the wild, so a new home was found for him at the zoo’s Black Bear Ridge.
More No Comment
Rescuers at deadly Nepal flood as waters swirl through houses
Soweto skateboarders speed down iconic street to celebrate Youth Day
Biden-Putin meeting opens with reporters shoving
Putin tells Biden he hopes meeting will be productiveRussian President
Biden and Putin shake hands at summit venue
Robots distribute holy water in Mecca amid Covid hajj precautions
Security, empty streets ahead of Geneva summit
Activists in Gaza and far-right Israelis march
Coulthard-driven Red Bull F1 car takes on inverted race plane
EU leaders meet US Biden for EU-US Summit in Brussels
Scotland fans eager for England clash after Czech loss
Italy's Mt. Etna erupts, putting on dramatic show
Hungary's Babod Off-Road Festival is back
Displaced Syrians vaccinated against COVID-19
Experts take the pulse of DR Congo's Nyiragongo volcano