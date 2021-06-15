Cristiano Ronaldo has become the highest goalscorer in the history of the European Championships.

He broke Michel Platini's record by scoring twice in Portugal's 3-0 win over Hungary in Budapest on Tuesday evening.

Over the course of five tournaments, Ronaldo, 36, has netted 11 goals, to Platini's nine.

Ronaldo scored his 10th goal at the tournament from the penalty spot in the 87th minute and then added a second in injury time.

Portugal defender Raphael Guerreiro scored the opening goal three minutes before Ronaldo’s first with a shot that deflected off a defender and wrong-footed goalkeeper Peter Gulacsi.

Ronaldo had missed an easy chance near the end of the first half when he hit a shot over the crossbar from close range.

It was the first match of the tournament to be played in front of a full crowd amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The 67,215-capacity Puskas Arena went wild with celebration after 80 minutes when substitute Szabolcs Schon cut inside from the right and planted a low shot into the corner of the net. But the goal was ruled out because Schon was offside when he ran onto the pass.

Ronaldo is now only three behind former Iran striker Ali Daei’s men's record of 109 international goals.