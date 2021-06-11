BREAKING NEWS
Italy opens Euro 2020 with 3-0 win over Turkey

By AP
Italy's Jorginho, left, fights for the ball with Turkey's Irfan Kahveci during the first Euro 2020 match at the Olympic stadium in Rome, Friday, June 11, 2021
A flurry of second-half goals gave Italy a 3-0 win over Turkey in the opening match of the European Championship.

Ciro Immobile kicked in a rebound from close range and Lorenzo Insigne added another following a poor clearance. Both came after an own-goal from Turkey defender Merih Demiral had given Italy the lead.

The Italians dominated from the start but were denied in the first half by a superb save from Turkey goalkeeper Uğurcan Çakır and a decision by the referee not to award a penalty for an apparent handball.

The tournament began a year late because of the coronavirus pandemic and is still being called Euro 2020.

The Stadio Olimpico was only 25% full because of coronavirus measures and fans sat in small groups safely distanced from one another. The crowd of about 16,000 was still the largest gathering in Italy for a year and a half.

Wales and Switzerland play in another Group A match on Saturday in Baku, Azerbaijan.