EURO 2020 fan-zone opens in Budapest ahead of Hungary vs Portugal game

The official fan zone for UEFA Euro 2020 in Budapest has opened next to Vajdahunyad Castle, ahead of Hungary's opening match against Portugal on Tuesday.

Up to 11,000 people can watch the European Football Championship on giant screens.

It is being seen as an "extension" to the Puskás Arena and UEFA Euro 2020 spokesperson, Zsuzsa Csisztu, stressed that the event was for everyone, not just for dedicated football fans

"It's for anyone who wants to get in the mood before the match and is heading to the Puskás Arena with tickets," she said.

"Or for those who don't have tickets but want the chance to cheer with other people as a kind of community experience."

COVID precautions are being strictly observed at the match venues and in the fan zone, too. Anyone with tickets will need a wristband, which can be picked up only with proof of immunity on the day of the match or the day before.

Spokesperson for the Hungarian Football Association, Jenő Sipos said it was a practical move.

"Caution is warranted at football matches," he said. "Let's be happy that there are matches and happy there are spectators and that Budapest can host a fullhouse match. There'll be about 50,000 Hungarian fans in the stands against Portugal."

The arena wristband will also be accepted in the Városmajor Fan Zone - where entry is free, but proof of immunity is required along with ID.

The outdoor area, which is used as an artificial ice rink in winter, will be open from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. for a whole month, including holidays.

Pump trucks will be on standby for rainy days, but fans might want to bring an umbrella.