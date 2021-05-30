Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds reportedly marry in secret ceremony

British Prime Minister Bris Johnson reportedly married partner Carrie Symonds in a secret ceremony on Saturday.

According to British media, the pair married at Westminster Cathedral, in central London, in front of 30 guests — the maximum allowed under current COVID-19 restrictions in the UK.

The Sun newspaper reported that the secret wedding took place just days after Johnson, 56, and Symonds, 33, sent out save-the-date invitations for July 2022. It added that even senior staff at Downing Street were unaware of the wedding plan.

Johnson’s office declined to comment.

Guests including Johnson's father and a couple of his siblings as well as musicians were seen exiting Downing Street on Saturday evening.

Johnson and Symonds announced their engagement in February 2020 and have a one-year-old son, Wilfred.

This is the prime minister's third marriage and Symonds's first.

Many British politicians including Theresa Coffey, Secretary of State for Work and Pensions, and Northern Ireland First Minister Arlene Foster congratulated the couple for their nuptials.