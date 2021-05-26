Airbnb listing suspended over spreading vaccine misinformation

An Airbnb listing has been suspended after saying only non-vaccinated people were welcome to stay at the property.

A journalist based in the US said he came across an advert pushing false claims the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine ingredients sheds from person to person, a narrative regularly pushed by those opposing vaccines.

"It has now been scientifically proven and is clearly stated on the vaccine manufacturers' websites, that the mRNA protein in the ingredients SHED through the vaccinated persons [sic] skin, breath etc, and will be passed along to non-vaccinated people," a screenshot of the listing read.

“For the health and safety of not only other guests but also ourselves, all COVID vaccinated guests are asked to find another vacation rental that allows vaccinated guests.”

Airbnb told The Cube, Euronews' social media newsdesk, it had "suspended the listing for promoting COVID misinformation" in violation with their content policy.

Pfizer said the claims in the listing were false.

"Because there is no virus produced in the body, no shedding occurs within the human body. The vaccine cannot be inhaled via shedding and can only enter the human body through an administered dose."

The Cube has been following disinformation on social media throughout the pandemic and has regularly seen this claim made.

Tweets containing disinformation about mRNA vaccines shedding - sourced by The Cube The Cube

None of the tweets found by The Cube had been flagged by the social network platform, despite containing misinformation.

Experts have raised concern this kind of content online could result in fewer people coming forward to be inoculated against COVID-19.