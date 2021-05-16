Hundreds of people took to the streets of the Colombian capital Bogota on Saturday in a further outbreak of anti-government protests.
The majority of demonstrators were students, who have been at the forefront of the unrest.
The protests erupted towards the end of last month when unions called people onto the streets after President Iván Duque's government tried to raise taxes.
The administration withdrew the proposal four days later, after protests that drew thousands, but it was not enough to quell the discontent that had simmered during the pandemic.
Anger has grown with reports of police brutality, deaths and disappearances of protesters.
