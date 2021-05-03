Bill and Melinda Gates have announced that they will end their marriage after 27 years, vowing to continue to work together at the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

"After a great deal of thought and a lot of work on our relationship, we have made the decision to end our marriage," the couple wrote in identical posts on Twitter.

"Over the last 27 years, we have raised three incredible children and build a foundation that works all over the world to enable all people to lead healthy, productive lives.

"We continue to share a belief in that mission and will continue our work together at the foundation, but we no longer belief we can grow together as a couple in this next phase of our lives."

The foundation gives out billions of dollars worth of grants to fight poverty, disease, and inequity around the world.

Bill Gates, who was formerly the world's richest person, was one of the co-founders of Microsoft.