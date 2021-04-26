Ukrainians lit candles and laid roses on Monday to commemorate those who died after the 1986 Chernobyl nuclear disaster, during a ceremony at the memorial to Chernobyl firefighters in the city of Slavutych.
Attendees marked the 35th anniversary of the disaster at 1:24am (2224 GMT the previous day), the same time when Reactor No. 4 exploded in the early hours of April 26, 1986.
Slavutych was built following the evacuation of Pripyat, the workers' town just 1.5 kilometers (one mile) away from the plant.
Some 50,000 Pripyat residents were evacuated after the disaster, taking only a few belongings and never to return.
