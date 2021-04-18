Garden pod provides answer to home working needs

It looks a little like a space-age shed. But this tiny office could be a welcome creation for some of the millions of people struggling to find adequate workspaces during the pandemic.

It is called "My Room in the Garden" and it does what it says on the label; providing a space to work or rest that is not in the house.

The wooden structure has been created by London-based architectural firm Boano Prismontas who believe spaces like this provide more than just a practical working environment.

Tomaso Boano from the company says: "Having the little threshold where you have to step out from your house and cross the garden and enter another little room is probably enough to give you that break, you know, in your mind, and kind of helps your mental health to feel a bit better."

The modular unit isn't cheap. Prices start at more than €5,700 but the makers say there is a lot of flexibility to be able to create the kind of space a customer really wants.

The 2.5 metre-high room's birch plywood structure is made in London but Boano Prismontas is now getting enquiries from around the world.

It seems the traditional garden shed may have grown up.