BREAKING NEWS
This content is not available in your region

France

One person dead after a shooting outside a hospital in Paris, say police

Access to the comments Comments
By Euronews
French police cordon off the area near the Henry Dunant private hospital where one person was shot dead and one injured in a shooting, Paris April 12, 2021.
French police cordon off the area near the Henry Dunant private hospital where one person was shot dead and one injured in a shooting, Paris April 12, 2021.   -   Copyright  ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/AFP
Text size Aa Aa

One person died and another one was injured in a shooting outside a Paris hospital on Monday, police told Euronews.

The shooter escaped on a motorcycle after several gunshots were fired, police said.

The injured person was being cared for by hospital staff.

No further details were available about the incident at the Henry Dunant private hospital owned by the Red Cross in the upmarket 16th district of the capital.

The hospital also hosts a coronavirus vaccination centre.