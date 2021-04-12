One person dead after a shooting outside a hospital in Paris, say policeComments
One person died and another one was injured in a shooting outside a Paris hospital on Monday, police told Euronews.
The shooter escaped on a motorcycle after several gunshots were fired, police said.
The injured person was being cared for by hospital staff.
No further details were available about the incident at the Henry Dunant private hospital owned by the Red Cross in the upmarket 16th district of the capital.
The hospital also hosts a coronavirus vaccination centre.